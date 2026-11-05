🏥 Multiple Healthcare Openings in Ripley, WV – RNs, LPNs & CMA

Ripley’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospital, clinic, home health, and travel nurse roles all hiring. If you’re licensed and ready to work nights, clinics, or the ER, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital

WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital Location: Ripley, WV (122 Pinnell St)

(122 Pinnell St) Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Nights, Non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Hospital Med/Surg RN role providing goal-directed acute care, supervising nursing assistants, and supporting quality improvement. Great if you have 1+ year RN experience, a current WV RN license, and can handle a busy floor on night shift.

Employer: WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital

WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital Location: Ripley, WV (174 Pinnell St – Orthopaedics)

(174 Pinnell St – Orthopaedics) Type: Listed as Internship , 40 hrs/week, Non-exempt

Listed as , 40 hrs/week, Non-exempt Salary: Not listed

Certified Medical Assistant role in an ortho clinic, doing vitals, rooming patients, assisting with exams and immunizations, and helping with scheduling and documentation. You’ll need a high school diploma, national CMA certification, and BLS within 30 days.

Employer: WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital

WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital Location: Ripley, WV (174 Pinnell St – Orthopaedics)

(174 Pinnell St – Orthopaedics) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based LPN role supporting an orthopaedic practice: prepping rooms, giving injections, dressing wounds, handling calls, and helping with immunizations and child well visits. Requires current WV (or compact) LPN license and current CPR.

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Location: Ripley, WV (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Listed as Part-time (posting mentions FT/PT/PRN flexibility, night shift)

Listed as (posting mentions FT/PT/PRN flexibility, night shift) Salary: Not listed; offers competitive pay, benefits, incentives, and Daily Pay option

Pediatric home health RN role with 1:1 patient care on nights, focusing on in-home assessments, meds, wound care, and close monitoring. Good fit if you want flexible scheduling and have an RN license, CPR/BLS, and reliable transportation.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Ripley, WV

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr evenings/nights

Estimated Pay: ~$2,131 per week (based on posted bill rate; may vary)

Travel ER RN assignment with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel/per diem support. Ideal if you want strong pay, benefits from day one, and are comfortable jumping into a busy emergency department.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or HR team can flag similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.