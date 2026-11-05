🛒 Ripley, WV Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring

Ripley’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from big-box to local shops. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Green’s Supply Depot

Green’s Supply Depot Location: Ripley, WV (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (about 10–25 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: From $12.00/hour, based on experience

Help customers in the feed department, stock shelves, and keep things tidy while enjoying flexible hours and an employee discount. Great fit if you’re friendly, dependable, and don’t mind lifting and helping load animal feed.

Employer: GP Mobile / Luna Wireless (Authorized T-Mobile Retailer)

Location: Ripley, WV

Type: Part-time and Full-time available

Pay: Competitive base plus commission (exact rate not listed)

Join a fast-paced wireless store where you can earn unlimited commissions, get phone discounts, and grow your career with strong training and advancement opportunities. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more; bilingual Spanish speakers are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 200 Academy Dr, Ripley, WV 25271

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19 – $32/hour, plus possible premium pay and performance incentives

Lead the deli/bakery team, serve customers at the counter, and keep food quality and safety on point. This role comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, education benefits (Live Better U), and more.

If something here looks close to what you want, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.