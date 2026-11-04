🏥 Ripley, WV Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Therapy Roles

Ripley’s healthcare scene is steady and growing, with options for both travel therapists and local RNs. If you’re in nursing or therapy and want steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Ripley, WV

Salary: $1,658 per week (travel pay package)

(travel pay package) Type: Internship / Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, day shift

This is a travel Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) role with a 13-week assignment and full-time hours. Anders Group offers day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, plus travel-related perks, so it’s a solid pick if you want good pay and benefits while exploring Ripley.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Ripley, WV

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Home Therapies RN role working with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) patients on home dialysis. You’ll train patients and families, manage treatments, and take part in quality improvement, with some on-call, nights, and weekend coverage.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Ripley, WV

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Same Home Therapies RN opportunity, posted on Indeed for easier applying. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of RN experience and want to build skills in home peritoneal or hemodialysis.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Ripley tend to update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.