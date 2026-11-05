🛒 Ripley, TN Retail Roundup: Multiple Flexible Customer-Facing Roles

Ripley has a nice mix of steady retail jobs and flexible side-gigs right now. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 790 Highway 51 North, Ripley, TN 38063

Type: Part-time (listed under FULL_TIME category, but description says Part time)

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find what they need, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. This role is active and hands-on, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance for eligible employees.

Employer: SFS, Inc.

Location: Ripley, TN (independent pharmacies)

Type: Contract, part-time, flexible schedule

Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Great if you want weekday, daytime work you can schedule yourself. You’ll reset shelves, place products, check dates, and upload reports using your phone or tablet—about 4 hours per store visit, mainly in the first two weeks of each month.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Ripley, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role helping both walk-in and professional customers find the right auto parts, plus some light in-store services and occasional deliveries. Comes with paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, health insurance, and tuition assistance, with room to grow your career.

If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through and apply soon—good local roles don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.