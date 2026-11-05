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🛒 Ripley, TN Retail Roundup: Multiple Flexible Customer-Facing Roles
Ripley has a nice mix of steady retail jobs and flexible side-gigs right now. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.
Customer Service Associate I – Dollar Tree
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 790 Highway 51 North, Ripley, TN 38063
- Type: Part-time (listed under FULL_TIME category, but description says Part time)
- Salary: Not listed
Help shoppers find what they need, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. This role is active and hands-on, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance for eligible employees.
Retail Merchandiser – Pharmacy (Independent Contractor)
- Employer: SFS, Inc.
- Location: Ripley, TN (independent pharmacies)
- Type: Contract, part-time, flexible schedule
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)
Great if you want weekday, daytime work you can schedule yourself. You’ll reset shelves, place products, check dates, and upload reports using your phone or tablet—about 4 hours per store visit, mainly in the first two weeks of each month.
Parts Specialist – O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Ripley, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-of-store role helping both walk-in and professional customers find the right auto parts, plus some light in-store services and occasional deliveries. Comes with paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, health insurance, and tuition assistance, with room to grow your career.
If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through and apply soon—good local roles don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.