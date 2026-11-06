🏥 Ripley, OH Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Nursing & Therapy Roles

Ripley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and therapy pros. If you like small-town life but want real clinical experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Ripley, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide compassionate, patient-centered care in a community-based hospital setting. You’ll assess patients, give meds and treatments, document in the EHR, and work closely with doctors and the care team while educating patients and families.

Employer: Not listed (COTA role in a local care facility)

Not listed (COTA role in a local care facility) Location: Ripley, OH

Type: Part-time (weekends required)

Salary: Not listed

Support the Occupational Therapist with treatment plans, hands-on therapy, and documentation for residents. This role stands out for student loan repayment assistance, health benefits, 401k with match, PTO, and strong growth and mentorship programs.

Employer: Ohio Valley Manor Care Community

Location: Ripley, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead nursing teams in a long-term care setting, overseeing resident care, meds, wound care, and emergencies while supervising RNs, LPNs, and STNAs. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO + holidays, early pay, referral bonuses, and education loan repayment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same site or facility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.