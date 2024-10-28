Ada Louise O’Connell, 94

Ada Louise O’Connell, age 94, of Hamersville, Ohio passed away Friday, October 25, 2024 at the Locust Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Mt.Orab, Ohio. She was a retired secretary for AMF Voit Company, a clerk at Biggs and an avid canasta card player. Ada was born June 27, 1930 in Hamersville, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles and Hazel (Brooks) Redmon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one aunt – Flora Willett and one cousin – David Page.

Mrs. O’Connell is survived by one step-son - Stephen O’Connell of Indianapolis, Indiana; one cousin – Margaret Gee of Bethel, Ohio and three special friends – Bobby Wilson of Sardinia, Ohio, Kay Davenport of Georgetown, Ohio and Cindy Lawson and husband Tony of Hamersville, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Thursday, October 31, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Tracy Gibson will officiate. Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, 2045 Gilbert Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202.

