Rio Rancho’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from human services to pet care. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for a change or a fresh start.

Employer: Prava Therapy

Prava Therapy Location: Rio Rancho & Albuquerque, NM (MorningStar Senior Living communities)

(MorningStar Senior Living communities) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead PT/OT/SLP services across two senior living communities, balancing hands-on treatment with team leadership and program growth. Great fit if you love geriatrics, want multi-site responsibility, and enjoy building strong, resident-centered therapy programs.

Employer: Prava Therapy

Prava Therapy Location: Rio Rancho & Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run your own concierge-style therapy practice inside two MorningStar communities while Prava handles billing, tech, and operations. Ideal for an entrepreneurial PT, OT, or SLP who wants ownership-level autonomy without building the business infrastructure alone.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health)

Location: Rio Rancho, NM (travel in NM)

Type: Full-time, as-needed; mostly weekends

Salary: Not listed

Support health readiness events for Reserve and National Guard members doing phlebotomy, immunizations, EKGs, and vitals. Good match if you’re a certified MA with weekend availability who likes fast-paced, mission-driven work.

Employer: TeamBuilders Behavioral Health, LLC

Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Part-time (with potential for robust benefits at higher hours)

(with potential for robust benefits at higher hours) Salary: Not listed

Provide assessments, individual/family/group therapy, and crisis support in homes, community, and office settings. Strong fit for licensed clinicians (LPCC, LCSW, LMFT, LMHC, etc.) who want flexible, community-based work plus rich benefits, CEU and license-fee reimbursement, and loan repayment eligibility.

Employer: Sunrise Veterinary Clinic, LLC

Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $14.00/hour

Support vets with meds, x-rays, lab work, surgery assistance, and daily animal care in a busy, pet-focused clinic. Comes with 100% employer-paid medical/vision/dental, PTO, retirement plan, and a 3x12-style schedule with rotating weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings or flexible options once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.