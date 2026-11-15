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Rio Rancho
🏥 Rio Rancho Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Support Roles
4 days ago
Rio Rancho’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from human services to pet care. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for a change or a fresh start.
Director of Rehab – Licensed PT, OT or SLP
- Employer: Prava Therapy
- Location: Rio Rancho & Albuquerque, NM (MorningStar Senior Living communities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead PT/OT/SLP services across two senior living communities, balancing hands-on treatment with team leadership and program growth. Great fit if you love geriatrics, want multi-site responsibility, and enjoy building strong, resident-centered therapy programs.
Practice Owner – Licensed PT, OT or SLP
- Employer: Prava Therapy
- Location: Rio Rancho & Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run your own concierge-style therapy practice inside two MorningStar communities while Prava handles billing, tech, and operations. Ideal for an entrepreneurial PT, OT, or SLP who wants ownership-level autonomy without building the business infrastructure alone.
Medical Assistant – Military Health Readiness
- Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health)
- Location: Rio Rancho, NM (travel in NM)
- Type: Full-time, as-needed; mostly weekends
- Salary: Not listed
Support health readiness events for Reserve and National Guard members doing phlebotomy, immunizations, EKGs, and vitals. Good match if you’re a certified MA with weekend availability who likes fast-paced, mission-driven work.
Clinical Therapist (Behavioral Health)
- Employer: TeamBuilders Behavioral Health, LLC
- Location: Rio Rancho, NM
- Type: Part-time (with potential for robust benefits at higher hours)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide assessments, individual/family/group therapy, and crisis support in homes, community, and office settings. Strong fit for licensed clinicians (LPCC, LCSW, LMFT, LMHC, etc.) who want flexible, community-based work plus rich benefits, CEU and license-fee reimbursement, and loan repayment eligibility.
Veterinary Assistant
- Employer: Sunrise Veterinary Clinic, LLC
- Location: Rio Rancho, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $14.00/hour
Support vets with meds, x-rays, lab work, surgery assistance, and daily animal care in a busy, pet-focused clinic. Comes with 100% employer-paid medical/vision/dental, PTO, retirement plan, and a 3x12-style schedule with rotating weekends.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings or flexible options once you talk to the employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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