Rio Rancho’s tech and manufacturing scene is buzzing, and engineering talent is in demand. If you’re into complex systems, data centers, or defense tech, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Atlas Copco Group (Edwards Vacuum division)

Atlas Copco Group (Edwards Vacuum division) Location: Rio Rancho, NM (onsite at Intel)

(onsite at Intel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on field role keeping advanced vacuum and abatement systems running at Intel. Good fit if you have 1–3 years in electronic/mechanical/technical work, like solving problems on-site, and want strong training and global growth paths.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Rio Rancho, NM (role can be based at any U.S. Jacobs office)

(role can be based at any U.S. Jacobs office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,900 – $182,700 base

Senior role on advanced data center projects—new builds and retrofits. You’ll lead structural analysis and design, work with global teams, and enjoy hybrid work plus strong benefits, bonuses, and stock options.

Employer: Exyte

Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Listed as Volunteer (entry-level; check posting for details)

Listed as (entry-level; check posting for details) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level gateway into semiconductor facility design. You’ll support tool install design packages, join field walks in fabs, and work closely with senior design leads—great for recent grads in engineering or construction management.

Employer: Castelion

Location: Rio Rancho, NM, US

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

High-impact role at a fast-moving defense startup, doing FEA and structural analysis for hypersonic defense systems. Ideal if you’re strong in structural dynamics, FEA tools, and want your analysis tied directly to real hardware and flight tests.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings and details on growth, benefits, and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.