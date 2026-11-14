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📣 Rio Rancho Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Rio Rancho has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from tech and healthcare to flexible entry-level work. Good options whether you want high commissions, steady full-time, or part-time around school or another job.
Fiber Sales Representative
- Employer: LLC Marketing
- Location: Rio Rancho, NM (in person)
- Type: Other
- Pay: $3,000 – $20,000 per week (commission-based)
This is a high-earning, door-to-door fiber internet sales role for someone who loves talking to people and chasing big commissions. You’ll prospect new customers, manage accounts, and use CRM tools while selling high-speed connectivity.
Inside Sales Rep (ISR)
- Employer: HP
- Location: Rio Rancho, NM
- Type: Full-time (no travel, no relocation)
- Pay: Not listed
Work with Account Executives to manage the full sales cycle for tech products and services, mostly remote/digital selling. Good fit if you like data, pipelines, and using new tools (including AI) to grow accounts and hit targets.
Sales Rep – Weekly Pay – Entry Level
- Employer: Vector Marketing
- Location: Rio Rancho, NM (local after training)
- Type: Part-time / flexible
- Pay: $25.00 base per appointment or commission (whichever is higher)
Entry-level role selling Cutco products through one-on-one appointments, with virtual interviews and training provided. Great if you need a flexible schedule around school, another job, or family and want weekly pay plus commission upside.
Clinical Marketing Liaison (RN, LPN, PT, OT, SLP, RT)
- Employer: ClearSky Health
- Location: Rio Rancho, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Minimum starting at $84,400/year + monthly marketing bonus & weekend bonus potential
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition/loan help & more
Perfect for licensed clinicians who want to blend patient care knowledge with marketing and outreach. You’ll evaluate patients for rehab admission, manage a referral territory (UNM, VA, Lovelace Women’s), and lead marketing activities for the hospital.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good local spots tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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