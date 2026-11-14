Rio Rancho has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from tech and healthcare to flexible entry-level work. Good options whether you want high commissions, steady full-time, or part-time around school or another job.

Employer: LLC Marketing

LLC Marketing Location: Rio Rancho, NM (in person)

Type: Other

Other Pay: $3,000 – $20,000 per week (commission-based)

This is a high-earning, door-to-door fiber internet sales role for someone who loves talking to people and chasing big commissions. You’ll prospect new customers, manage accounts, and use CRM tools while selling high-speed connectivity.

Employer: HP

Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Full-time (no travel, no relocation)

(no travel, no relocation) Pay: Not listed

Work with Account Executives to manage the full sales cycle for tech products and services, mostly remote/digital selling. Good fit if you like data, pipelines, and using new tools (including AI) to grow accounts and hit targets.

Employer: Vector Marketing

Location: Rio Rancho, NM (local after training)

Type: Part-time / flexible

Pay: $25.00 base per appointment or commission (whichever is higher)

Entry-level role selling Cutco products through one-on-one appointments, with virtual interviews and training provided. Great if you need a flexible schedule around school, another job, or family and want weekly pay plus commission upside.

Employer: ClearSky Health

Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Minimum starting at $84,400/year + monthly marketing bonus & weekend bonus potential

+ & Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition/loan help & more

Perfect for licensed clinicians who want to blend patient care knowledge with marketing and outreach. You’ll evaluate patients for rehab admission, manage a referral territory (UNM, VA, Lovelace Women’s), and lead marketing activities for the hospital.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good local spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.