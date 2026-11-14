undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rio Rancho
🏥 Multiple Healthcare Openings in Rio Rancho With Solid Pay
13 days ago
Rio Rancho’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to clinic roles. Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Assisted Living Caregiver (Assisted Living & Memory Care)
- Employer: Provident Behavioral Health
- Location: Rio Rancho, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Help seniors with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, grooming, and mobility in both assisted living and memory care. This is a good fit if you’re compassionate, want close resident relationships, and like working on a supportive care team.
Registered Respiratory Therapist – Nights
- Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Rust Medical Center)
- Location: 2400 Unser Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124
- Type: Full-time (0.90 FTE), 12-hour nights
- Salary: $29.32–$49.91/hour + night/weekend differentials; sign-on and relocation bonuses for qualified candidates
- High-impact RRT role caring for patients with complex respiratory and cardiopulmonary needs, from critical care ventilators to high‑risk deliveries. Comes with career ladder options, tuition/certification reimbursement, and strong wellness benefits.
Home Health Registered Nurse
- Employer: DeltaStar HealthCare Services
- Location: Rio Rancho, NM (in‑person home visits)
- Type: Not listed (home health schedule)
- Pay: $120.00 per day
- Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, including IVs, wound care, tube feeding, and education for patients and caregivers. Good for RNs who like autonomy, flexible schedules, and one‑on‑one time with patients.
Physician Assistant – Onsite Health Center (Part-Time)
- Employer: Premise Health
- Location: Rio Rancho, NM
- Type: Part-time (set 20 hours/week)
- Salary: Not listed; includes 401(k) with match, PTO, wellness program for part‑time staff
- Provide primary and preventive care to employees and their dependents in an on‑site health center. Ideal if you have at least 3 years’ PA experience in ambulatory, family practice, occupational health, or ED and want steady hours plus work‑life balance.
RN – Acute Step Down (Progressive Care Unit, Nights)
- Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services – Rust Medical Center
- Location: 2400 Unser Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124
- Type: Full-time (0.90 FTE), 12-hour nights
- Salary: $39.69–$58.17/hour + differentials for nights/weekends and advanced roles
- Care for adult patients needing continuous monitoring and complex 24‑hour care in a fast‑paced progressive care unit. New grads can join a structured nurse residency, and experienced RNs get strong growth, education support, and wellness perks.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.