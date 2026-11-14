Rio Rancho’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to clinic roles. Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Provident Behavioral Health

Provident Behavioral Health Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help seniors with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, grooming, and mobility in both assisted living and memory care. This is a good fit if you’re compassionate, want close resident relationships, and like working on a supportive care team.

Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Rust Medical Center)

(Rust Medical Center) Location: 2400 Unser Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Type: Full-time (0.90 FTE), 12-hour nights

Salary: $29.32–$49.91/hour + night/weekend differentials; sign-on and relocation bonuses for qualified candidates

+ night/weekend differentials; sign-on and relocation bonuses for qualified candidates High-impact RRT role caring for patients with complex respiratory and cardiopulmonary needs, from critical care ventilators to high‑risk deliveries. Comes with career ladder options, tuition/certification reimbursement, and strong wellness benefits.

Employer: DeltaStar HealthCare Services

DeltaStar HealthCare Services Location: Rio Rancho, NM (in‑person home visits)

(in‑person home visits) Type: Not listed (home health schedule)

Not listed (home health schedule) Pay: $120.00 per day

Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, including IVs, wound care, tube feeding, and education for patients and caregivers. Good for RNs who like autonomy, flexible schedules, and one‑on‑one time with patients.

Employer: Premise Health

Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Part-time (set 20 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed; includes 401(k) with match, PTO, wellness program for part‑time staff

Not listed; includes 401(k) with match, PTO, wellness program for part‑time staff Provide primary and preventive care to employees and their dependents in an on‑site health center. Ideal if you have at least 3 years’ PA experience in ambulatory, family practice, occupational health, or ED and want steady hours plus work‑life balance.

Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services – Rust Medical Center

Location: 2400 Unser Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Type: Full-time (0.90 FTE), 12-hour nights

Salary: $39.69–$58.17/hour + differentials for nights/weekends and advanced roles

+ differentials for nights/weekends and advanced roles Care for adult patients needing continuous monitoring and complex 24‑hour care in a fast‑paced progressive care unit. New grads can join a structured nurse residency, and experienced RNs get strong growth, education support, and wellness perks.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.