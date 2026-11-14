Rio Rancho’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring across town. If you like helping people and want steady hours, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 229 NM Hwy 528, Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Type: Full-time, overnight shifts (weekdays + weekends)

Salary: Not listed

This is a fast-paced convenience store role where you’ll run the register, help with food, keep the store looking sharp, and take care of customers all night. Comes with medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, bonus potential, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.

Employer: Boot Barn

Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Rio Rancho, NM Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the go-to person for all inventory in the store—checking deliveries, tagging items, keeping the stockroom organized, and making sure the sales floor stays full. Good fit if you like behind-the-scenes work, staying organized, and supporting a busy sales team.

Employer: Boot Barn

Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Rio Rancho, NM Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a leadership role on the sales floor—you’ll help open/close the store, coach teammates, hit sales goals, and give customers a great in-store experience. Ideal if you have retail experience and want a step up toward management.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Rio Rancho, NM (in-office contact center)

Rio Rancho, NM (in-office contact center) Type: Full-time, 1st shift, 40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Work in an inbound call center, helping clients with account questions, fraud issues, and digital banking. This role is great if you have 1+ year of customer service experience, are comfortable with computers, and want strong training and big-company benefits.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)

(Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing) Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Rio Rancho, NM Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team across all departments in a busy grocery store—supporting sales, customer service, safety, and day-to-day operations. Sprouts offers career growth, store discount, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, and a range of health and leave benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: Lowe’s

Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Rio Rancho, NM Type: Full-time, daytime

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience/location (not listed)

Help customers pick the right paint and supplies, mix/tint paint, and keep the department stocked and organized. Lowe’s offers health insurance options, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase plan, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Rio Rancho, NM Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $15 – $19/hour (actual pay depends on experience and other factors)

Run the photo department, including digital passport photos, online order pickup, and photo product orders, plus help at the front registers. Good for someone who likes a mix of customer interaction, tech/equipment, and keeping a small area fully stocked and organized.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.