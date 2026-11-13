Rio Rancho’s tech and manufacturing scene is heating up, especially around semiconductors and defense. Here are several solid engineering paths, from entry level to senior lead.

Employer: Applied Materials

Applied Materials Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $31.00 – $42.40/hour (plus potential bonus and stock)

Hands-on role keeping high-end semiconductor tools running for a global leader. You’ll install, maintain, and upgrade complex equipment, use digital tools to troubleshoot, and work directly with customers. Great fit if you have an associate degree or technical/military background and like being on your feet instead of at a desk.

Employer: Exentec / Exyte U.S. Inc.

Exentec / Exyte U.S. Inc. Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Permanent (engineering/design)

Permanent (engineering/design) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level path into semiconductor facility design. You’ll support senior design leads, help coordinate mechanical, electrical, and process layouts, and join field walks to see how fabs really work. Ideal for recent grads in engineering or construction management who want to grow into a full Design Lead role.

Employer: Castelion

Castelion Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes long-term stock incentives)

Senior role leading integration and testing of hypersonic missile systems, including warhead and vehicle interfaces. You’ll own end-to-end test strategy, support flight tests, and build out a local integration & test team. Best for candidates with 8+ years in aerospace/defense integration and specific experience with munitions or energetic systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Rio Rancho’s engineering scene is growing fast, and experience here can open a lot of doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.