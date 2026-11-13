Rio Rancho has some solid accounting roles right now, from hands-on bookkeeping to leadership in government contract finance. If you like numbers and staying organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pearson Ranch Elk & Bison Jerky

Pearson Ranch Elk & Bison Jerky Location: Rio Rancho, NM (in person)

(in person) Salary: $21.50 – $23.00 per hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Type: Full-time

You’ll handle daily bookkeeping using Fishbowl Inventory and QuickBooks Online, plus manage inventory, AP/AR, and reconciliations for a growing specialty food company. Great fit if you have 3+ years of QuickBooks experience, at least 1 year with Fishbowl, and enjoy detailed, inventory-based accounting.

Employer: HKA Enterprises

Location: Rio Rancho, NM 87124 (onsite)

(onsite) Salary: $24.52 per hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM

This role mixes accounting, purchasing, and admin support for an operations contract, using a municipal ERP system to track budgets, POs, invoices, and reports. Good for someone with 1–3 years in accounting or purchasing who likes working with vendors, spreadsheets, and detailed financial records.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a government contractor)

Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead general ledger and financial reporting for an established government contractor, with a big focus on FAR/DFARS/DCAA compliance and audits. Ideal if you have 7–10+ years of progressive accounting, 4–6+ years in management, and want a visible leadership role working closely with executives and program teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often consider strong candidates even if every box isn’t checked.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.