Rio Rancho’s food scene is busy right now, from bowling‑alley fun to late‑night corporate kitchens and senior living. If you like fast shifts, friendly faces, and steady hours, this week has some solid options.

Employer: TENPINS & MORE

TENPINS & MORE Location: Rio Rancho, NM (in person)

Type: Full‑time or Part‑time

Full‑time or Part‑time Pay: $12–$15/hour + tips (tip‑eligible)

Front‑of‑house role helping guests get set up on lanes, running the POS, and keeping the bowling area clean and fun. Good fit if you like people, can handle a busy night shift, and want tip income plus employee discounts, flexible schedule, and paid time off.

Employer: TENPINS & MORE

TENPINS & MORE Location: Rio Rancho, NM (in person)

Type: Full‑time or Part‑time

Full‑time or Part‑time Pay: $3–$5/hour + tips (bartenders/servers average $30+/hour with tips)

Serve drinks and food at the bar and on the lanes in a lively bowling center. You’ll need to be 21+ with a Food Handler’s and Liquor Server Permit, and you’ll get employee discounts, flexible schedule, paid time off, and paid training.

Employer: TENPINS & MORE

TENPINS & MORE Location: Rio Rancho, NM (in person)

Type: Full‑time or Part‑time

Full‑time or Part‑time Pay: $15–$17/hour

Back‑of‑house role cooking to order, keeping the kitchen clean, and sometimes helping with parties and events. Night shifts are required, and you’ll get employee discounts, paid time off, and paid training.

Employer: MorningStar Senior Living

Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Full‑time, non‑exempt

Schedule: Tue–Sat, 5:00am–1:30pm

Cook homestyle meals for residents in a senior living community, following menus and special diets. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, paid sick/vacation/birthday, tuition reimbursement, free shift meal) and daytime hours.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

Location: Intel RR5 – 4100 Sara Road, Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Type: Full‑time

Schedule: Tue–Sat, 5:30pm–1:30am

Pay: $17–$19/hour

Corporate foodservice role cooking to standardized recipes, keeping HACCP standards, and helping with ordering and records. Offers employee meal program, competitive wages, retirement plan, health benefits for full‑time staff, discounts, and more.

Employer: United Supermarkets, LLC (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Full‑time

Lead in the deli, slicing meats and cheeses, prepping hot and cold foods, and keeping cases stocked and clean. You’ll interact with customers all day and get weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, and eligibility for health benefits and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.