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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Rio Rancho Right Now
Rio Rancho neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from home comfort to fun game room gear.
Two Foam Mattress Toppers
Item: Two foam mattress toppers with a perforated design for better breathability
Condition: One all-blue topper was only slept on a few times on a guest bed; both were making the owner’s beds too high
Details:
- Can be cut down to make full or twin size
- Could be reused for pets, outdoor padding, or other projects (as suggested by the poster)
- Foam style, not a full mattress
Location: Northern Meadows, Rio Rancho, NM
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Black Sofa
Item: Black sofa
Condition: About 10 years old, in decent condition with some life left
Details:
- Free to first come, first served
- You haul – you’ll need to bring help and a vehicle to move it
Location: Mountain Hawk Estates, Rio Rancho, NM
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Shuffleboard Table with Electronic Scoring
Item: Shuffleboard table with electronic scoring
Condition: Does not work – being given away for parts or repair
Details:
- Free to whoever comes to pick it up
- Could be a good project for someone handy or useful for spare parts
Location: Mariposa neighborhood, Rio Rancho, NM
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the posters and make plans to pick them up soon—freebies in Rio Rancho can go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.