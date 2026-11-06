🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Rio Rancho Right Now

Rio Rancho neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from home comfort to fun game room gear.

Item: Two foam mattress toppers with a perforated design for better breathability

Condition: One all-blue topper was only slept on a few times on a guest bed; both were making the owner’s beds too high

Details:

Can be cut down to make full or twin size

to make Could be reused for pets , outdoor padding, or other projects (as suggested by the poster)

, outdoor padding, or other projects (as suggested by the poster) Foam style, not a full mattress

Location: Northern Meadows, Rio Rancho, NM

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black sofa

Condition: About 10 years old, in decent condition with some life left

Details:

Free to first come, first served

You haul – you’ll need to bring help and a vehicle to move it

Location: Mountain Hawk Estates, Rio Rancho, NM

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Shuffleboard table with electronic scoring

Condition: Does not work – being given away for parts or repair

Details:

Free to whoever comes to pick it up

Could be a good project for someone handy or useful for spare parts

Location: Mariposa neighborhood, Rio Rancho, NM

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the posters and make plans to pick them up soon—freebies in Rio Rancho can go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.