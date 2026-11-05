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🏥 Rio Rancho Healthcare Jobs with Multiple RN, PT & Tech Roles
Rio Rancho’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for staff, travel, and part‑time work. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or tech roles, there’s something here for almost every schedule.
OR RN – Ambulatory Surgery Center (No Weekends)
- Employer: United Surgical Partners International – Presbyterian Rust Surgery Center
- Location: Rio Rancho, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Fast‑paced ASC OR role with no weekends, no call, and paid holidays. You’ll circulate in the OR, prep and position patients, and work across multiple surgical specialties with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).
Patient Care Technician – Travel Assignments
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Rio Rancho, NM (travel role)
- Type: Full-time, Travel
- Salary: Competitive hourly rate plus tax‑free stipend (if eligible)
Travel PCT role with one recruiter from start to finish, no mid‑contract pay cuts, and referral bonuses up to $1,000. Good fit if you want steady travel work with license reimbursement and your pick of partner facilities.
Travel PT – Inpatient Rehab – $2,511/week
- Employer: CareTeam Solutions
- Location: Rio Rancho, NM
- Type: Contract, Travel – 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shift
- Estimated Gross Weekly Pay: $2,435.86–$2,511/week (per listing)
Inpatient rehab PT contract starting 12/07/2026 for therapists with 2+ years recent rehab experience. Comes with weekly pay, 401(k), wellness programs, referral bonuses, and extras like early pay and student loan reimbursement.
Travel Physical Therapist – Hospital – $2,363/week
- Employer: Aequor Allied Division
- Location: Rio Rancho, NM
- Type: Contract, Travel – 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts
- Estimated Gross Weekly Pay: $2,363/week
Hospital‑based PT travel role starting 12/07/2026 with standard 40‑hour weeks. Aequor offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, plus travel and per diem support.
Travel PT – Inpatient Rehab – $2,398/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Rio Rancho, NM
- Type: Contract, Travel – 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts
- Estimated Gross Weekly Pay: $2,398/week
Inpatient rehab PT contract with a Joint Commission–certified agency. Requires accredited PT degree, 1+ year experience, state PT license, and CPR. Perks include Day 1 medical, housing or housing allowance, 401(k) match, CEU reimbursement, and strong travel support.
Travel PT – Inpatient Rehab – $2,389/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Rio Rancho, NM
- Type: Contract, Travel – 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts
- Estimated Gross Weekly Pay: $2,389/week
Another solid inpatient rehab PT option starting 12/07/2026, with day‑one health insurance, dental/vision, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, and travel/per diem support. Good pick if you value a relationship‑focused staffing agency.
RN – ICU (Nights) – Rust Medical Center
- Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services
- Location: 2400 Unser Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124
- Type: Full-time (0.90 FTE), 12‑hour nights
- Pay Range: $39.69 – $58.17/hour
ICU RN role caring for acutely and critically ill patients with EPIC charting and strong support for growth (tuition and certification reimbursement, loan forgiveness options, shift differentials). You’ll handle complex monitoring, emergency response, and family support in a high‑acuity setting.
Pharmacy Technician – Part-Time
- Employer: Kroger
- Location: Rio Rancho, NM
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front‑line pharmacy role focused on customer service, data entry, billing, and dispensing support under a pharmacist. Great for someone 18+ with a high school diploma who wants pharmacy experience in a busy retail setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or employer can suggest similar roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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