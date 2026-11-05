🏥 Rio Rancho Healthcare Jobs with Multiple RN, PT & Tech Roles

Rio Rancho’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for staff, travel, and part‑time work. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or tech roles, there’s something here for almost every schedule.

Employer: United Surgical Partners International – Presbyterian Rust Surgery Center

United Surgical Partners International – Presbyterian Rust Surgery Center Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast‑paced ASC OR role with no weekends, no call, and paid holidays. You’ll circulate in the OR, prep and position patients, and work across multiple surgical specialties with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Rio Rancho, NM (travel role)

Type: Full-time, Travel

Salary: Competitive hourly rate plus tax‑free stipend (if eligible)

Travel PCT role with one recruiter from start to finish, no mid‑contract pay cuts, and referral bonuses up to $1,000. Good fit if you want steady travel work with license reimbursement and your pick of partner facilities.

Employer: CareTeam Solutions

Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Contract, Travel – 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shift

– 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shift Estimated Gross Weekly Pay: $2,435.86–$2,511/week (per listing)

Inpatient rehab PT contract starting 12/07/2026 for therapists with 2+ years recent rehab experience. Comes with weekly pay, 401(k), wellness programs, referral bonuses, and extras like early pay and student loan reimbursement.

Employer: Aequor Allied Division

Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Contract, Travel – 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts

– 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts Estimated Gross Weekly Pay: $2,363/week

Hospital‑based PT travel role starting 12/07/2026 with standard 40‑hour weeks. Aequor offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, plus travel and per diem support.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Contract, Travel – 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts

– 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts Estimated Gross Weekly Pay: $2,398/week

Inpatient rehab PT contract with a Joint Commission–certified agency. Requires accredited PT degree, 1+ year experience, state PT license, and CPR. Perks include Day 1 medical, housing or housing allowance, 401(k) match, CEU reimbursement, and strong travel support.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Contract, Travel – 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts

– 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts Estimated Gross Weekly Pay: $2,389/week

Another solid inpatient rehab PT option starting 12/07/2026, with day‑one health insurance, dental/vision, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, and travel/per diem support. Good pick if you value a relationship‑focused staffing agency.

Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services

Location: 2400 Unser Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Type: Full-time (0.90 FTE), 12‑hour nights

Pay Range: $39.69 – $58.17/hour

ICU RN role caring for acutely and critically ill patients with EPIC charting and strong support for growth (tuition and certification reimbursement, loan forgiveness options, shift differentials). You’ll handle complex monitoring, emergency response, and family support in a high‑acuity setting.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front‑line pharmacy role focused on customer service, data entry, billing, and dispensing support under a pharmacist. Great for someone 18+ with a high school diploma who wants pharmacy experience in a busy retail setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or employer can suggest similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.