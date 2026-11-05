🚌 Rio Rancho Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Driving Roles

Rio Rancho has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from seasonal delivery to steady weekday routes. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76 per mile (paid weekly)

(paid weekly) Drive your own vehicle to deliver packages around town, stay active, and work mostly on your own. Schedules vary Monday–Saturday, and it’s a solid way to get experience with a big-name employer during peak season.

Employer: Jala Logistics LLC

Jala Logistics LLC Location: Based in Albuquerque, serving Rio Rancho area

Type: Full-time, Part-time, and Seasonal options

Full-time, Part-time, and Seasonal options Pay: $1.60 per stop, about $150–$200 per day , weekly payouts

, weekly payouts Deliver smaller packages with any size vehicle, 7 days a week with flexible hours. The more stops you handle, the more you earn, making this a good fit if you want control over your income and schedule.

Employer: Rio Grande Septic Systems / Rio Grande Pumping

Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $23/hour, up to about $30/hour with tips, commissions & overtime (about $45,000–$50,000/year )

(about ) Benefits: 401(k), paid sick time, paid time off, paid training

401(k), paid sick time, paid time off, paid training Local work with a steady Monday–Friday, 7:30am–3:30pm schedule plus some overtime. You’ll drive vacuum and dump trucks, stay hands-on with equipment, and be home every day.

Employer: Riverview Assisted Living

Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour , about 40 hours per week

, about Drive residents to appointments and activities while helping with boarding and mobility needs. Good fit if you like steady hours and building relationships with the same group of riders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has extra details on shifts and requirements that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.