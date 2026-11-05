🚧 Rio Rancho Construction & Auto Trades – Multiple Hands-On Openings

Rio Rancho has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working around construction sites and cars. These roles range from entry level to experienced, with room to grow your skills.

Employer: Huitt-Zollars, Inc.

Huitt-Zollars, Inc. Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

On-site role doing quality assurance inspections for roadway and heavy civil projects. You’ll review plans, check contractor work, write daily reports, and help keep projects safe and on-spec. Best fit if you have 5+ years of construction inspection experience and can pass a security clearance.

Employer: American Tire and Service

American Tire and Service Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Good starter job if you’re getting into auto work. You’ll do oil changes, fluid services, tires, and alignments, and help with basic diagnostics and minor repairs. Comes with health insurance, paid time off, paid training, employee discount, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Car Crafters Collision (Open Road Collision group)

Car Crafters Collision (Open Road Collision group) Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Not listed (shop-based position)

Not listed (shop-based position) Pay: Competitive compensation (details in interview)

Collision repair role focused on detailed inspections and quality repairs after accidents. You’ll handle welding, frame/unibody alignment, body panel work, and QC checks in an I-CAR Gold, OEM-certified shop. Great fit if you have 1+ year collision repair experience and want professional growth and certifications.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.