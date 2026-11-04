🍽️ Rio Rancho Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Roles Open Now

Rio Rancho’s food scene is busy, from resort dining to drive‑thru favorites. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast pace, people, and steady hours.

Employer: Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa

Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa Location: Rio Rancho, NM (Santa Ana Pueblo area)

Type: Part-time, PM shifts

Salary: Not listed

Serve guests at a high-end resort framed by the Sandia Mountains and Santa Ana Pueblo lands. This is a good fit if you enjoy a fast-paced dining room, free shift meals, uniform laundering, and growth paths across Hyatt’s global hotels.

Note: Also listed on Indeed with the same title and employer — this is the same role, just a different posting.

Employer: Whataburger

Location: 4196 Highway 528 NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive weekly pay + bonus program (exact amount not listed)

Lead a multi-million-dollar restaurant and run the whole operation: sales, staffing, training, and guest experience. Comes with PTO from day one, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match up to 4%, parental leave, education support, and lots of room to grow your management career.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more roles on their site. You might spot an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.