🏥 Rio Grande City Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Rio Grande City, TX right now, especially for nurses and caregivers who want close‑to‑home work.

Below are several solid options if you’re in healthcare and ready for a change.

Employer: U.S. Renal Care

U.S. Renal Care Location: Rio Grande City, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the dialysis nursing team each shift, supervise staff, and still stay hands‑on with patient care. This role fits an RN with at least 12 months of nursing and 3+ months dialysis experience who wants leadership duties plus strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO).

Employer: Casa Mia Home Care

Location: Rio Grande City, TX

Type: Contract

Pay: $20.00 – $40.00 per hour

Provide hospice care in patients’ homes and long‑term care settings, focusing on comfort and support at end of life. Great fit if you’re an LVN with hospice experience, strong communication skills, and want flexible, in‑person work.

Employer: Casa Mia Home Care

Location: Rio Grande City, TX

Type: Contract

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Support patients with daily care in homes, nursing homes, and assisted living settings. Ideal if you have CNA experience, are comfortable with dementia care, vital signs, and catheter care, and want steady, in‑person shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.