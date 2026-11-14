BKFC

Over a 15-fight run in the UFC, Mike Perry created a solid fanbase for himself despite losing more than he won inside the Octagon. However, the man currently fighting out of Orlando, FL, became a far bigger name in combat sports during an outstanding six-fight stint with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, where he went unbeaten and won the promotion’s King of Violence title.

Well, the 35-year-old has parlayed that new level of fame into an unexpected return to the UFC. On Friday, Perry revealed he had signed a multi-fight deal to return to the MMA world leader. Following the news, we look at five fights we need to see the “King of Violence” be a part of inside the Octagon in 2027 and beyond.

Jorge Masvidal

Mar 6, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

For months, there have been reports that Jorge Masvidal was set to make his return to the UFC. However, a bout has yet to be announced. That isn’t too much of a surprise because at 42 years old, the company must be careful to avoid throwing the greybeard fighter into a tough matchup and maximize the little bit of relevance he has left.

That is why Perry is the perfect foe. The bout is sure to be a 170-pound stand-up war, and both have advantages. Furthermore, a main event clash at a UFC Fight Night card in Florida could deliver strong numbers because of both men’s deep ties to the state.

Joaquin Buckley

May 9, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; Sean Brady (red gloves) fights Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Perry needs to be matched up with fighters who will “stand and bang.” At least early in his second UFC run. Throwing him into bouts with talented grapplers would waste the sizable investment the UFC reportedly has in him.

That is why another strong option as his return opponent would be Joaquin Buckley. After a serious hot streak, Buckley has lost three straight and is no longer in the title-fight conversation. A win over Perry would be good for him, while a clash with Buckley gives the returning star a name, ranked opponent that is a challenge and still a winnable bout.

Conor McGregor

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor (red gloves) is introduced before a welterweight bout against Max Holloway (not pictured) during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The fight many will clamor for is a scrap with UFC icon Conor McGregor. The Irishman has made it clear he wants to finish out the last fight on his UFC contract, then take his talents to the company he co-owns, BKFC. If the UFC wants to give Perry a winnable fight with a huge name, McGregor is perfect. But if they also want to give “Notorious” a chance to go out with one last win, the American is a great option as well.

Furthermore, in a classic petty maneuver, the UFC could make the fight that McGregor and BKFC have wanted for a couple of years, but inside the Octagon instead of BKFC’s ring.

Kevin Holland

Apr 11, 2026; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Kevin Holland (red gloves) fights Randy Brown (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Despite being in the company together for a few years and being highly active competitors, Mike Perry and Kevin Holland have never faced off inside the Octagon. That needs to end in “Platinum’s” second stint in the UFC. Both are highly entertaining fighters that talk trash. A matchup has Fight of the Year potential and would be another good option for a Perry UFC return fight in his adopted home of Orlando, FL.

Renato Moicano

Jun 28, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Beneil Dariush (red gloves) fights Renato Moicano (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

One last option would be a matchup with top-15 lightweight Renato Moicano. After losing three of his last four, the Brazilian is not in line for any major matchups at 155 pounds. However, because of his willingness to fight anyone and cash in during his time in the sport, he would probably be open to moving up in weight to face Perry.

Moicano would definitely have a speed and grappling advantage, but “Platinum’s” power would be a big problem and could help create a very exciting scrap.