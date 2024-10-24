Open in App
    Potential Rhea Ripley Vs. Dominik Mysterio Match Building Momentum Backstage?

    By Jason Burgos,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZOmrh_0wKEZHWl00
    WWE

    A new WWE rumor suggests that an intergender match between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio is getting much closer to becoming a reality.

    While Smackdown has the Bloodline saga, Monday Night Raw has a different but equally entertaining ongoing storyline with Judgement Day. The faction formed by WWE Hall-of-Famer Edge has gone through changes over the years. However, a high point for the group was when Dominik Mysterio played the role of boy toy for former Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

    Related: WWE Reaction To Bron Breakker And Jacob Fatu RAW Face-Off

    But that dynamic saw a major change in August when Mysterio betrayed Ripley and aligned himself with her most hated rival, Liv Morgan. Now, the son of WWE legend Rey Mysterio has found himself on the wrong end of attacks from “The Eradicator” in recent months.

    It has led to speculation among the internet wrestling community about the company moving forward with a potential intergender match between the two. Well, a new rumor suggests things are heading in that direction.

    Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio match likely to happen

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UjK4N_0wKEZHWl00
    Credit: WWE

    In a new live Q&A with Bill Apter and Wrestle Votes , it was revealed that there is a growing desire for some on the WWE creative team to put together a rumored Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio match.

    The promotion has seemingly been hinting at it for some time. However, as a publicly traded company a man facing a woman in a match can be a touchy topic. However, if it were to ever happen Riply and Mysterio would be the perfect pair for such a scenario. Based on their characters and size.

    It has similarities to one of the company’s most memorable intergender matches. That one saw WWE legend Chris Jericho defeat Chyna for the Intercontinental title at WWE Armageddon 1999. Jericho was also a weasly heel. While Chyna was a powerful female wrestler able to hang with certain male wrestlers on the roster.

    Related: WWE Reportedly ‘Has Plans’ For Goldberg’s Return: Predicting 4 Matches And Storylines

    Follow us on YouTube and get front-row access to our latest insights and analysis – subscribe now and never miss a knockout moment .

