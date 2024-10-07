Open in App
    WWE Star Jey Uso Makes Wild Claim About Even More Bloodline Members On The Way: ‘Our Family’s Deep Uce’

    By Jason Burgos,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kNDJ_0vxyHilc00
    WWE

    The Bloodline saga is one of the greatest storylines in wrestling history, and WWE star Jey Uso says it could continue on into a whole new generation.

    For decades, there was no bigger, better, and longer-lasting wrestling storyline than the NWO. However, over the last three years, Roman Reigns and his extended family have turned the Bloodline faction into an iconic group and saga. Not just because they have been a dominant force, but because of the storytelling and family ties.

    Also Read: Huge Injury Updates On Braun Strowman And AJ Styles Is Terrible News For WWE Raw And Smackdown

    Unike other stories in the history of WWE and other companies, The Bloodline saga has mostly focused on active performers from the legendary Maivia and Anoaʻi families. In 2024, Solo Sikoa introduced new additions to the faction in Jacob Fatu, Toma Tanga, and Tonga Loa. However, there are even more on the way.

    The company has reportedly signed NJPW veteran Hikuleo and Fatu’s brother Zilla doesn’t seem far off from eventually getting a job in WWE. But that won’t be where it ends, according to current Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso . And there are talented teenage Bloodline prospects on the way.

    Jey Uso says he has 10 teenage relatives who could become future WWE stars

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c10W7_0vxyHilc00
    Credit: WWE

    “Our family’s deep Uce, The Bloodline’s really deep,” Uso told Muscle Man Malcolm in a new interview. “I’m talking about cousins. I’m talking about ten 15-year-olds that are ready right now. We deep. So eyes open, man. We always gonna keep this family business rolling for sure.”

    The Samoan members of the Maivia and Anoa’i families have taken their legacies to new heights over the last few years. And with many of them in their prime, they are likely to build on that in the years ahead. But based on Jey Uso’s comments, there is a huge group of relatives looking to add to their family’s history in the future.

    Also Read: WWE Monday Night Raw Preview – Gunther Vs Sami Sayn And Bad Bad Fallout (October 7, 2024)

    Madeline Fitch
    1d ago
    you best bring them because you are going to need them to get the job done.
    Henryj
    1d ago
    he won't go back to the bloodline after he tucked tail and went to raw
