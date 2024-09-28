Open in App
    Thunder Rosa Not Happy About Reports Of Her Health

    By John Deegan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dblhk_0vnAa9m700
    @wrestlezonecom

    Some information is very personal, and Thunder Rosa was not happy about reports of her health getting misrepresented.

    Also Read : Get All Of Your Bad Blood Information Here!

    Thunder Rosa has had a rough go of it the past year or so. She dropped the AEW women’s title late in 2023 due to a medical issue. She did finally get back into an AEW ring, but that unfortunately did not last. Thunder Rosa sustained a concussion and has been out since the end of August. Head injuries are no joke, especially a traumatic brain injury-which a concussion is. As we know more and more about these, wrestlers and athletes are rightly taking more cautious approaches when diagnosed with one.

    Rosa was confirmed to have sustained a concussion, and then things went quiet. Drawing from knowledge of other athletes who’ve suffered a concussion, each one is different. In some cases, the performer is back oout doing their thing in days or barely a week-should they be cleared. But in other cases, it could be weeks, possibly even months. In a worst case scenario, some professional athletes sustain too many in too short a time and they see their careers cut short. Such is the concern with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. These can cause long term and serious health issues, and you can’t reverse the effects, which is why people are more careful. It’s also why getting cleared is a huge deal.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5IaS_0vnAa9m700
    Credit: @wnsource

    But Thunder Rosa is not happy, because she wasn’t yet cleared

    Also Read : News On Thunder Rosa’s Return

    One iffy site put it out there-and many sites ran with it-that the former AEW champion had been cleared to return to the ring. Except, she has not been cleared. And the word getting out that she was? It infuriated the ex AEW Champion. Don’t believe me? See for yourself.

    Maybe she’s getting closer, but she is not yet cleared. And she’s clearly frustrated by having things misrepresented.

