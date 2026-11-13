Ringgold has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a home of their own. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Catoosa County Animal Shelter would love to meet you.

Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix

Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brindle markings

White with brindle markings Shelter: Catoosa County Animal Shelter

Location: Ringgold, GA

Ringgold, GA Phone: (706) 935-2454

Cain is a young Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix pup with a striking white and brindle coat. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love. If you’re looking for a loyal companion to grow up with your family, Cain could be the one.

👉 Meet Cain and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Medium Terrier / Mixed Breed mix

Medium Terrier / Mixed Breed mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White, brown, and chocolate

White, brown, and chocolate Shelter: Catoosa County Animal Shelter

Location: Ringgold, GA

Ringgold, GA Phone: (706) 935-2454

Dubie is a handsome young terrier mix with a soft white, brown, and chocolate coat. As a young dog, he’s past the tiniest puppy stage but still full of energy and curiosity. He’s a great choice if you want an active buddy to share walks and playtime.

👉 Meet Dubie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees / German Shepherd Dog mix

Great Pyrenees / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan, yellow, fawn, and black

Tan, yellow, fawn, and black Shelter: Catoosa County Animal Shelter

Location: Ringgold, GA

Ringgold, GA Phone: (706) 935-2454

Tonks is a beautiful Great Pyrenees and German Shepherd mix puppy with a lovely tan and black coat. With her large-breed mix, she’ll likely grow into a big, impressive dog who will need space, exercise, and guidance as she matures.

👉 Meet Tonks and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Catoosa County Animal Shelter at (706) 935-2454 to ask about visiting or starting the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.