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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Ringgold
Ringgold has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. Each one below is hoping to meet a family who will love them for life.
Maddie
- Breed: Poodle (Standard) / Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red / Golden / Orange / Chestnut
- Shelter: Catoosa County Animal Shelter
- Location: Ringgold, GA
- Contact: (706) 935-2454
Maddie is a beautiful, golden girl with that classic Poodle–Golden Retriever look. If you love smart, loyal dogs who enjoy being close to their people, Maddie could be a great match for you.
👉 Meet Maddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Peluche
- Breed: Cockapoo
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red / Golden / Orange / Chestnut
- Shelter: Catoosa County Animal Shelter
- Location: Ringgold, GA
- Contact: (706) 935-2454
Peluche is a sweet senior Cockapoo with a soft, golden coat. If you have a calm home and a soft spot for older dogs, Peluche may be the gentle companion you’re looking for.
👉 Meet Peluche and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bud
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black / White
- Shelter: Catoosa County Animal Shelter
- Location: Ringgold, GA
- Contact: (706) 935-2454
Bud is a young, medium-sized Lab mix with striking black-and-white markings. She may be a good fit for an active person or family who enjoys walks, playtime, and training.
👉 Meet Bud and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Catoosa County Animal Shelter at (706) 935-2454 to ask about visiting and starting the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.