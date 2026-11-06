🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Ringgold

Ringgold has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. Each one below is hoping to meet a family who will love them for life.

Breed: Poodle (Standard) / Golden Retriever mix

Poodle (Standard) / Golden Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Red / Golden / Orange / Chestnut

Red / Golden / Orange / Chestnut Shelter: Catoosa County Animal Shelter

Location: Ringgold, GA

Ringgold, GA Contact: (706) 935-2454

Maddie is a beautiful, golden girl with that classic Poodle–Golden Retriever look. If you love smart, loyal dogs who enjoy being close to their people, Maddie could be a great match for you.

👉 Meet Maddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cockapoo

Cockapoo Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Red / Golden / Orange / Chestnut

Red / Golden / Orange / Chestnut Shelter: Catoosa County Animal Shelter

Location: Ringgold, GA

Ringgold, GA Contact: (706) 935-2454

Peluche is a sweet senior Cockapoo with a soft, golden coat. If you have a calm home and a soft spot for older dogs, Peluche may be the gentle companion you’re looking for.

👉 Meet Peluche and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black / White

Black / White Shelter: Catoosa County Animal Shelter

Location: Ringgold, GA

Ringgold, GA Contact: (706) 935-2454

Bud is a young, medium-sized Lab mix with striking black-and-white markings. She may be a good fit for an active person or family who enjoys walks, playtime, and training.

👉 Meet Bud and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Catoosa County Animal Shelter at (706) 935-2454 to ask about visiting and starting the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.