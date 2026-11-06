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Ringgold

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Ringgold

8 days ago

Ringgold has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. Each one below is hoping to meet a family who will love them for life.

Maddie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPiZW_1GoRwsyx00
  • Breed: Poodle (Standard) / Golden Retriever mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Red / Golden / Orange / Chestnut
  • Shelter: Catoosa County Animal Shelter
  • Location: Ringgold, GA
  • Contact: (706) 935-2454

Maddie is a beautiful, golden girl with that classic Poodle–Golden Retriever look. If you love smart, loyal dogs who enjoy being close to their people, Maddie could be a great match for you.

👉 Meet Maddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Peluche

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wo4o2_1GoRwsyx00
  • Breed: Cockapoo
  • Age: Senior
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Red / Golden / Orange / Chestnut
  • Shelter: Catoosa County Animal Shelter
  • Location: Ringgold, GA
  • Contact: (706) 935-2454

Peluche is a sweet senior Cockapoo with a soft, golden coat. If you have a calm home and a soft spot for older dogs, Peluche may be the gentle companion you’re looking for.

👉 Meet Peluche and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkdey_1GoRwsyx00
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black / White
  • Shelter: Catoosa County Animal Shelter
  • Location: Ringgold, GA
  • Contact: (706) 935-2454

Bud is a young, medium-sized Lab mix with striking black-and-white markings. She may be a good fit for an active person or family who enjoys walks, playtime, and training.

👉 Meet Bud and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Catoosa County Animal Shelter at (706) 935-2454 to ask about visiting and starting the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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