undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Rindge NH Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles
Rindge has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from local box truck work to regional CDL routes. If you like being on the road, there’s likely something here that fits your schedule and experience.
CDL-A – Dedicated Nighttime Truck Driver (O’Reilly Auto Parts)
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Rindge, NH (runs across New England, no NYC)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,700–$1,925 per week + at least $1,700 weekly guarantee
- Sign-on bonus: Up to $10,000 (experience-based)
Night driving only, home daily, hauling auto parts on a dedicated account. All CDL-A holders welcome; HazMat needed at hire. Includes paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, holiday pay, annual bonus potential, and full medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with company match.
Appliance Delivery & Installation Team Member
- Employer: Monadnock Appliance
- Location: Rindge, NH (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00–$24.00 per hour
Local, home-every-night role delivering and installing home appliances in a 20’ box truck. Good fit if you’re strong, have a clean driver’s license, like working with customers, and don’t mind heavy lifting. Comes with health, dental, vision, and paid time off, plus training and room to grow in the company.
Delivery Driver – Domino’s (Store 03287)
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 1148 Route 119 Unit 5, Rindge, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (typically hourly + tips and mileage)
Flexible schedule delivering pizzas around town using your own insured vehicle. Must be 18+ with a valid driver’s license and safe driving record. Good option if you want local work, quick training, and a path to move up into store management.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.