Rindge has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from local box truck work to regional CDL routes. If you like being on the road, there’s likely something here that fits your schedule and experience.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Rindge, NH (runs across New England, no NYC)

(runs across New England, no NYC) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,700–$1,925 per week + at least $1,700 weekly guarantee

Sign-on bonus: Up to $10,000 (experience-based)

Night driving only, home daily, hauling auto parts on a dedicated account. All CDL-A holders welcome; HazMat needed at hire. Includes paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, holiday pay, annual bonus potential, and full medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Monadnock Appliance

Monadnock Appliance Location: Rindge, NH (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$24.00 per hour

Local, home-every-night role delivering and installing home appliances in a 20’ box truck. Good fit if you’re strong, have a clean driver’s license, like working with customers, and don’t mind heavy lifting. Comes with health, dental, vision, and paid time off, plus training and room to grow in the company.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: 1148 Route 119 Unit 5, Rindge, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (typically hourly + tips and mileage)

Flexible schedule delivering pizzas around town using your own insured vehicle. Must be 18+ with a valid driver’s license and safe driving record. Good option if you want local work, quick training, and a path to move up into store management.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.