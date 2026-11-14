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Rindge
🛒 Rindge NH Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
4 days ago
Rindge has a nice mix of campus, retail, and food service jobs right now. Good options here if you like helping people and want flexible hours.
Campus Post Office Student Assistant – Spring 2027 (Students Only)
- Employer: Franklin Pierce University
- Location: Rindge, NH (on campus)
- Type: Internship / Student job, 6–10 hours per week
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about helping run the Campus Post Office – sorting mail, handling packages, using tracking software, and keeping the space neat. Great fit if you’re an FPU student who is detail‑oriented, friendly, and wants a convenient on‑campus job (especially if you don’t drive).
Seasonal Merchandise Associate – Marshalls
- Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Marshalls)
- Location: 497 Route 202, Rindge, NH
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Starting pay: $14.00–$14.50 per hour
Help customers on the sales floor, run the register, and keep the store clean and organized. This job offers flexible schedules, a store discount, and access to a wide benefits package (with more options if you stay and meet hours/service requirements).
Customer Service Representative – Domino’s
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 1148 Route 119 Unit 5, Rindge, NH
- Type: Full-time (customer service / in-store)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a fast-paced pizza shop, answering phones, making pizzas, and helping customers. Domino’s highlights flexible hours, a fun team vibe, and chances to learn business and management skills; must be at least 16 years old.
If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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