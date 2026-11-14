Rincon’s home health scene is busy right now. If you like caring for people where they live, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care Location: Rincon, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with clients in their homes, helping them with exercises, mobility, and safety under the direction of a Physical Therapist. Good fit if you enjoy rehab work, clear care plans, and being part of a supportive clinical team.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Location: Rincon, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide in-home nursing care for seniors and people with disabilities, including assessments, meds, and treatments. Ideal if you’re an LPN who likes autonomy, detailed charting, and close contact with patients and families.

Employer: Addus HomeCare

Location: Rincon, NM

Type: Internship / Flex schedule

Pay: $16 per hour

Support clients with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, light housekeeping, meals, and rides to appointments. This flex role is on-call 5 days a week (with at least one weekend day), great if you want steady hours and don’t mind a changing schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.