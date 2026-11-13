🚨 Riley County police calls and arrests for Nov. 11–12

The Riley County Police Department shared its daily summary of calls and arrests for the 24-hour period from 6:00 a.m. Nov. 11 to 6:00 a.m. Nov. 12, 2026.

Key incidents:

A 29-year-old man from Lawrence , Dusty Wayne Bammes , was arrested around 3:50 p.m. Nov. 12 in the 1200 block of N. 1800 Road in Lawrence for electronic solicitation involving a child believed to be older than 14 but younger than 16. His bond was set at $50,000 , and he is no longer in the Riley County Jail .

, , was arrested around in the for involving a child believed to be older than 14 but younger than 16. His , and he is no longer in the . Officers filed a report for aggravated battery around 10:48 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 1000 block of Hostetler Drive . A 29-year-old man was listed as the victim.

around in the . A was listed as the victim. Caden Joseph Raimo, 21, of Kansas City, MO , was arrested around 6:51 a.m. in the 1000 block of Hostetler Drive for aggravated battery and taken to the Pottawatomie County Jail with no bond .

, was arrested around in the for and taken to the with . Officers also filed a report for two counts of contributing to a child’s misconduct. Braden Ray Turpin, 21, of Holt, MO, was arrested around 1:27 a.m. on two counts of that charge and taken to the Pottawatomie County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information about a crime can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.