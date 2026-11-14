Rigby’s food manufacturing scene is busy right now, and Bob Evans Farms is hiring across several levels. Good mix of hands-on floor work and leadership roles, all right here in Rigby, ID.

Employer: Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. Location: Rigby, ID

Type: Full-time

Help run the production area, guide the team, and keep lines moving safely and smoothly. Good fit if you have factory or food-production experience and like leading people while still jumping in on the floor when needed.

Employer: Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. Location: Rigby, ID

Type: Full-time

Oversee production and shipping on nights, manage staffing, schedules, and plant performance. Ideal for someone with food manufacturing and leadership experience who’s comfortable owning safety, quality, and efficiency.

Employer: Bob Evans Farms

Bob Evans Farms Location: Rigby, ID, US

Type: Full-time

Operate a stand-up forklift, move product, load/unload trucks, and keep the warehouse organized. Great for someone with forklift or warehouse experience who doesn’t mind cold temps and staying active all shift.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.