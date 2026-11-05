🏭 Several Manufacturing & Production Jobs in Rigby, Idaho

Rigby’s making things happen right now—food plants and outdoor brands are both hiring. If you like hands-on work or technical textiles, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. Location: Rigby, ID

Type: Full-time

Shifts: 1st: 6 AM–6 PM, 2nd: 6 PM–6 AM

Salary: Not listed

Help make the mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, and breakfast items you see in grocery stores nationwide. You’ll set up and run production equipment, move materials, and switch into sanitation as needed in a cold, fast-paced plant environment (lifting up to 50 lbs, on your feet most of the day).

Employer: Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. Location: Rigby, ID

Type: Full-time

Shifts: 1st: 6 AM–6 PM, 2nd: 6 PM–6 AM

Salary: Not listed

Run packaging machines that box, sleeve, close, or shrink-wrap food products. You’ll start and monitor machines, keep packaging materials stocked, check quality, and follow strict food safety rules in a cold, noisy production setting.

Employer: The People Brand (confidential performance apparel client)

(confidential performance apparel client) Location: Rigby, ID – Hybrid (Tue–Thu onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead materials strategy for technical apparel and performance outerwear. You’ll manage a small team, work with global mills and suppliers, drive innovation in waterproof/breathable and protective fabrics, and partner closely with design and product teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.