The Rifle Police Department urges drivers in Western Colorado to get their vehicles ready for winter now by stocking key safety items and checking equipment before snow arrives. Keep extra warm clothing and blankets, a flashlight with batteries, reflective triangles, drinking water and nonperishable snacks, a first-aid kit, jumper cables or a jump starter, a phone charger, an ice scraper, snow brush, small shovel, sand or non-clumping kitty litter for traction, warm sturdy shoes or boots, and needed pet supplies in your vehicle. Check your tires, battery, wipers, antifreeze, and windshield washer fluid, and keep your fuel tank at least half full in cold weather; more winter preparedness tips are available from Rifle Ready at rifleco.org/1100/Rifle-Ready.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Rifle Police Department