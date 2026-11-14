📢 Comment by Dec. 14 on proposed e‑bike trail expansion

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is asking for public feedback on a plan that could greatly expand Class 1 e‑bike access on mountain bike trails in the Colorado River Valley Field Office.

Right now, only about 18 miles of the Grand Hogback Trail System north of Rifle are open to Class 1 e‑bikes. The draft environmental assessment looks at three options:

Alternative 1 (Proposed Action): Open 118 more miles of existing trails in designated recreation areas and near the Hardscrabble–East Eagle Special Recreation Management Area .

Open of existing trails in designated recreation areas and near the . Alternative 2: Open 187 more miles of trails now under consideration.

Open of trails now under consideration. Alternative 3 (No Action): Keep e‑bike access as it is today.

The 30‑day comment period runs from Nov. 13 to Dec. 14, 2026.

Anyone who rides, hikes, or cares about wildlife and trail use in this area can review the draft assessment and submit comments to help shape future e‑bike access on these trails.