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Rifle
🚧 Nov. 13 closure at E. Ninth & Whiteriver in Rifle
7 days ago
🚧 E. Ninth & Whiteriver intersection closed Nov. 13 for striping work
The City of Rifle will close the E. Ninth Street & Whiteriver Avenue intersection so crews can add new thermoplastic crosswalks, stop bars, and lane striping.
- Closure date: Friday, November 13, 2026
- Location: E. Ninth St & Whiteriver Ave, Rifle
- Detour: Use E. Seventh Street and E. Fifth Street
- Note: Work is weather dependent, so the schedule may change if conditions are unsafe.
Drivers should plan ahead, use alternate routes, allow extra travel time, and watch for construction crews and changing traffic patterns.
Questions? Call the City of Rifle at (970) 665-6577.
More Info: CITY OF RIFLE - TRAFFIC ADVISORY - E. NINTH STREET...
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