🚧 E. Ninth & Whiteriver intersection closed Nov. 13 for striping work

The City of Rifle will close the E. Ninth Street & Whiteriver Avenue intersection so crews can add new thermoplastic crosswalks, stop bars, and lane striping.

Closure date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Location: E. Ninth St & Whiteriver Ave , Rifle

, Rifle Detour: Use E. Seventh Street and E. Fifth Street

Use and Note: Work is weather dependent, so the schedule may change if conditions are unsafe.

Drivers should plan ahead, use alternate routes, allow extra travel time, and watch for construction crews and changing traffic patterns.

Questions? Call the City of Rifle at (970) 665-6577.