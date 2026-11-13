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🐱 Sweet Rifle Cats Ready for Adoption at Journey Home
Looking for a friendly feline in Rifle, CO? These adoptable cats at Journey Home Animal Care Center are waiting for a cozy, loving home.
Lori (26-4G-Mom)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange or Red / White
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Journey Home Animal Care Center
- Phone: (970) 625-8808
Lori is a lovely adult kitty with a warm orange-and-white coat. If you’re hoping for a calmer companion past the wild kitten stage, she could be a great match for your home.
👉 Meet Lori and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Norbert
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red / White
- Shelter: Journey Home Animal Care Center
- Phone: (970) 625-8808
Norbert is a young orange-and-white boy with lots of life ahead of him. If you want a cat who’s still youthful but not a tiny kitten, Norbert may be just right.
👉 Meet Norbert and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Queso Blanco (26-4D)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Journey Home Animal Care Center
- Phone: (970) 625-8808
Queso Blanco is a tiny black kitten, perfect for someone ready for kitten energy and playtime. She’ll need a family who can give her lots of love and gentle guidance as she grows.
👉 Meet Queso Blanco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Rifle, CO, please consider visiting Journey Home Animal Care Center or calling (970) 625-8808 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.