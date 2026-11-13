Looking for a friendly feline in Rifle, CO? These adoptable cats at Journey Home Animal Care Center are waiting for a cozy, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or Red / White

Orange or Red / White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Journey Home Animal Care Center

Phone: (970) 625-8808

Lori is a lovely adult kitty with a warm orange-and-white coat. If you’re hoping for a calmer companion past the wild kitten stage, she could be a great match for your home.

👉 Meet Lori and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red / White

Orange or Red / White Shelter: Journey Home Animal Care Center

Phone: (970) 625-8808

Norbert is a young orange-and-white boy with lots of life ahead of him. If you want a cat who’s still youthful but not a tiny kitten, Norbert may be just right.

👉 Meet Norbert and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Journey Home Animal Care Center

Phone: (970) 625-8808

Queso Blanco is a tiny black kitten, perfect for someone ready for kitten energy and playtime. She’ll need a family who can give her lots of love and gentle guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet Queso Blanco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Rifle, CO, please consider visiting Journey Home Animal Care Center or calling (970) 625-8808 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.