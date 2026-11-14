📅 Afternoon book club: November fiction pick

Love to read and chat about books? The Afternoon Book Club meets at Ridley Township Public Library & Resource Center to discuss popular fiction.

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Wednesday, Time: 1:00–2:00 PM (Eastern)

(Eastern) Location: Meeting Room , Ridley Township Public Library & Resource Center

, Ridley Township Public Library & Resource Center Audience: Adults

The November book is “Tell Me Everything” by Elizabeth Strout.

Books are provided by the library first come, first served. If you’re a new member, please call the library to make sure a copy is available and ask them to hold one for you.

If you already attend the monthly discussions, you do not need to register. The group meets 12 times a year, January through December.