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Ridley Township
📅 Afternoon adult book club – Nov. 18 at Ridley Library
13 days ago
📅 Afternoon book club: November fiction pick
Love to read and chat about books? The Afternoon Book Club meets at Ridley Township Public Library & Resource Center to discuss popular fiction.
- Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026
- Time: 1:00–2:00 PM (Eastern)
- Location: Meeting Room, Ridley Township Public Library & Resource Center
- Audience: Adults
The November book is “Tell Me Everything” by Elizabeth Strout.
Books are provided by the library first come, first served. If you’re a new member, please call the library to make sure a copy is available and ask them to hold one for you.
If you already attend the monthly discussions, you do not need to register. The group meets 12 times a year, January through December.
More Info: Afternoon Book Club - LibCal - ...
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