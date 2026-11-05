📅 DIY Acorn Banner Craft at Ridley Library

Get into the Thanksgiving spirit with a fun DIY craft session at Ridley Township Public Library.

This month’s project is a make-your-own acorn banner, using fabric and old book pages. It’s a relaxed, beginner-friendly program — no experience needed, and all materials are provided.

To attend, registration is required. Sign up online at ridleylibrary.org.

Library programs are generously funded by the Friends of the Ridley Township Public Library.