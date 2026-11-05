📅 Teen watercolor paint party at Ridley Library Nov. 10

📅 Teen watercolor paint party at Ridley Library

Teens are invited to a Teen Paint Party at Ridley Township Public Library & Resource Center in the Teen's Room on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, from 4:30pm to 5:45pm.

This session is suitable for ages 10 and up. Participants will paint a lovely autumn scene using watercolor paints. All supplies and snacks are provided.

Registration is strongly recommended to guarantee your spot. Visit www.ridleylibrary.org to register.

This program is made possible by the Friends of the Ridley Township Public Library.