Ridley Park has some solid weekday-only food service roles open right now, all with steady hours and benefits through Eurest / Compass Group.

Employer: Eurest USA

Eurest USA Location: Ridley Park, PA 19078

Schedule: Full time, Monday–Friday, hours vary

Pay: $17.60/hour

Type: Full-time

Full-time Requirements: Knowledge of food safety/handling

You’ll prep and serve food, keep work areas clean, and help customers in a friendly, efficient way. Good fit if you like a mix of kitchen work and customer service and want weekday hours with access to benefits.

Employer: Eurest USA

Eurest USA Location: Ridley Park, PA 19078

Schedule: Full time, Monday–Friday, hours vary

Pay: $17.25/hour

Type: Full-time

Full-time Requirements: No experience needed, willing to train

This is a back-of-house support role: cleaning, dishwashing, moving supplies, and helping set up service areas. Great entry-level job if you want to get into food service with on-the-job training and steady weekday work.

Employer: Eurest USA

Eurest USA Location: Ridley Park, PA 19078

Schedule: Full time, Monday–Friday, hours vary

Pay: $18.12/hour

Type: Full-time

Full-time Requirements: Kitchen experience preferred; food safety knowledge required

You’ll prepare hot and cold foods to recipe, keep the kitchen clean and safe, and help with ordering and record keeping. Nice option if you already have kitchen skills and want daytime, weekday cooking work with benefits.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.