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🍽️ Ridley Park food service jobs with multiple full-time openings
Ridley Park has some solid weekday-only food service roles open right now, all with steady hours and benefits through Eurest / Compass Group.
Food Service Worker (Full Time)
- Employer: Eurest USA
- Location: Ridley Park, PA 19078
- Schedule: Full time, Monday–Friday, hours vary
- Pay: $17.60/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Requirements: Knowledge of food safety/handling
You’ll prep and serve food, keep work areas clean, and help customers in a friendly, efficient way. Good fit if you like a mix of kitchen work and customer service and want weekday hours with access to benefits.
Food Service Utility (Full Time)
- Employer: Eurest USA
- Location: Ridley Park, PA 19078
- Schedule: Full time, Monday–Friday, hours vary
- Pay: $17.25/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Requirements: No experience needed, willing to train
This is a back-of-house support role: cleaning, dishwashing, moving supplies, and helping set up service areas. Great entry-level job if you want to get into food service with on-the-job training and steady weekday work.
Cook (Full Time)
- Employer: Eurest USA
- Location: Ridley Park, PA 19078
- Schedule: Full time, Monday–Friday, hours vary
- Pay: $18.12/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Requirements: Kitchen experience preferred; food safety knowledge required
You’ll prepare hot and cold foods to recipe, keep the kitchen clean and safe, and help with ordering and record keeping. Nice option if you already have kitchen skills and want daytime, weekday cooking work with benefits.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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