Little Women Christmas cookie swap at library

Ridgway Public Library will host a “Little Women Christmas” cookbook club and cookie swap for students in grades 3–8 and their families on Saturday, December 12, at 10:30 AM. Families should bring 2–3 dozen cookies to trade, make a box to take home, and help fill Christmas cookie boxes for veterans at the Ridgway American Legion, with Little Women–themed crafts and activities also offered. Starting Monday, November 16, families can stop by the library to sign up for a cookie recipe using The Little Women Cookbook, other cookie cookbooks, or a family favorite; space is limited and registration is required: https://forms.gle/xKxtic4w8kjmoLmj7

This content is adapted from materials provided by Ridgway Public Library