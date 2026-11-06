Noon Year’s Eve party for kids at library Dec. 28

The Ridgway Public Library will host its 3rd Annual Noon Year's Eve Celebration in the Children's Room on Monday, December 28 starting at 11:30 AM, with a special countdown at 11:59 AM sharp. Families are invited to celebrate the new year early with stories, crafts, music, snacks, and custom "Noon Year's Eve" party hats for children.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Ridgway Public Library