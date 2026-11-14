📅 Ridgway Council: 2027 Budget, Trash Contract, Liquor & More

The Ridgway Town Council will meet on Thursday, November 19, 2026, starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Ridgway Community Center, 201 N. Railroad Street and on Zoom (ID: 852 2647 0416, Passcode: 956102). Phone dial‑in options are +1 346 248 7799 and +1 253 215 8782.

First is a Budget Work Session. Staff will walk Council through the budget rules in Town Charter Article IX (Finance), the budget timeline, and how they’re building the proposed 2027 budget. They’ll cover the Town’s overall finances, follow up on earlier Council requests, and take public comment. Council will also give direction on 2027 Community Grant Program awards and review a Draft 2027 Strategic Plan.

At about 6:00 p.m., Council will adjust the agenda if needed and vote on a Consent Calendar of routine items in one motion. These include:

Approving October 14, 2026 Town Council and Workforce & Affordable Housing Committee minutes

Town Council and Workforce & Affordable Housing Committee minutes Renewing the restaurant liquor license for Thai Paradise

Approving the Register of Demands for November 2026 (Town bills)

(Town bills) Ratifying three letters of support: the Ouray County Sheriff’s Alpine Ranger Program , Governor Polis’ Major Disaster Declaration request , and a census residency comment organized by Public Rights Project

, , and a organized by Public Rights Project Approving water leak bill adjustments for 930 Moffat St. and 640 Sherman St.

There will be a Public Comment period for non‑agenda items (up to 5 minutes per person).

Under Public Requests and Presentations, Council will hear:

A U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loan overview

overview Destination by Design 2026 results and proposed 2027 work plan

2026 results and proposed Ridgway Area Chamber of Commerce 2026 results and proposed 2027 work plan

In Public Hearings, Council will consider a lodging liquor license for Chipeta Lodge LLC (Chipeta Lodge Resort and Spa).

Under Policy Matters, with public comments limited to 5 minutes per person and about 20 minutes per item, Council will:

Act on a Third Amendment to the Lena Commons, LLC development agreement

to the development agreement Review and act on the Water Supply Element of the Town Master Plan

of the Hold First Reading of Ordinance No. 05-2026 on Planning Commission term lengths

on Consider Resolution No. 26-11 to extend waste, refuse, and recycling services with Bruin Waste Management

to extend Act on a Master Service Agreement and two Service Schedules (Collection; Education & Outreach) with Circular Action Alliance Colorado LLC

and two (Collection; Education & Outreach) with Consider a Notice of Termination for the OurWay transportation grant management contract

In Written and Oral Reports, Council will receive a letter from the Mayor about a Planning Commission appointment and the Town Manager’s Report, plus verbal updates from Council members on many boards and committees (Planning Commission, Parks & Open Space, Sustainability, Scholarship, regional boards, and liaison roles).

The meeting ends with adjournment. The deadline for items for the next regular meeting is Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. at the Town Clerk’s Office, 201 N. Railroad Street.