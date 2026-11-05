⚠️ Nov 11: Village offices, trash & recycling closed for Veterans Day

⚠️ Village offices & trash pickup closed on Veterans Day

In observance of Veterans Day, all Village offices and departments in Ridgewood (except emergency services) will be closed on Wednesday, November 11.

On November 11:

No garbage, recycling, or bulk refuse collection

The Recycling Center will be closed

Residents are also invited to a Veterans Day ceremony hosted by American Legion Post 53:

Date: Wednesday, November 11

Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Memorial Park at Van Neste Square

If you normally have trash or recycling that day, plan to hold it until the next scheduled pickup, and stop by the ceremony if you’d like to honor local veterans.