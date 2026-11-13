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🏥 Ridgeland, SC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Ridgeland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic work to post-acute and dental care. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep building your skills.
Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – Weekend Post‑Acute Care
- Employer: Altea Healthcare
- Location: Ridgeland, SC (in-person, weekends only)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $460 – $550 per day + uncapped bonus potential
Weekend role in a skilled nursing facility, perfect if you want strong pay and flexible scheduling. New grads are welcome, with training, mentorship, and career growth in post‑acute and skilled nursing care.
Dental Assistant
- Employer: Affordable Dentures & Implants
- Location: Hardeeville, SC (near Ridgeland)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Chairside role focused on dentures, implants, and oral surgery in a busy, specialized practice. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and PTO, plus lots of training and growth opportunities.
Registered Nurse – Wound Care
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Ridgeland, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on RN role providing specialized wound, ostomy, and continence care. You’ll manage complex wounds, perform advanced dressings, and work closely with an interdisciplinary team while educating patients and staff.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists similar roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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