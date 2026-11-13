Ridgeland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic work to post-acute and dental care. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep building your skills.

Employer: Altea Healthcare

Altea Healthcare Location: Ridgeland, SC (in-person, weekends only)

(in-person, weekends only) Type: Part-time

Pay: $460 – $550 per day + uncapped bonus potential

Weekend role in a skilled nursing facility, perfect if you want strong pay and flexible scheduling. New grads are welcome, with training, mentorship, and career growth in post‑acute and skilled nursing care.

Employer: Affordable Dentures & Implants

Location: Hardeeville, SC (near Ridgeland)

(near Ridgeland) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Chairside role focused on dentures, implants, and oral surgery in a busy, specialized practice. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and PTO, plus lots of training and growth opportunities.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Ridgeland, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on RN role providing specialized wound, ostomy, and continence care. You’ll manage complex wounds, perform advanced dressings, and work closely with an interdisciplinary team while educating patients and staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.