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🛒 Ridgeland, SC Retail Jobs: Multiple Openings with Daily Pay Over $180
Ridgeland’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for hands-on roles. If you like staying active and helping customers face-to-face, these are worth a look.
Salesperson (Auto Parts – Entry Level)
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Ridgeland, SC
- Type: Full-time (entry-level, retail sales)
- Salary: Not listed
Help DIY customers with parts, batteries, and wipers while learning the auto parts world. This role is on your feet, includes some lifting, and gives you solid retail sales experience with a big national brand.
Salesperson (Auto Parts – Flexible Hours)
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Ridgeland, SC
- Type: Part-time (retail sales)
- Salary: Not listed
Same core duties as the full-time role—helping customers, stocking, and light installs—but with part-time hours. Good fit if you want retail experience and like the idea of learning basic car care without being a mechanic.
Small Store Merchandiser
- Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated
- Location: Ridgeland / Hampton / Yemassee, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: About $181.44 per day
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6am until completion
Stock and rotate Coca-Cola products in coolers and shelves at local stores, keep back rooms organized, and build relationships with store staff. This is a physical, fast-paced job with weekday hours and growth paths inside a major beverage company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles nearby or chances to move up once you’re in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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