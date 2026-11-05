🛒 Ridgeland, SC Retail Jobs: Multiple Openings with Daily Pay Over $180

Ridgeland’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for hands-on roles. If you like staying active and helping customers face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Ridgeland, SC

Type: Full-time (entry-level, retail sales)

Salary: Not listed

Help DIY customers with parts, batteries, and wipers while learning the auto parts world. This role is on your feet, includes some lifting, and gives you solid retail sales experience with a big national brand.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Ridgeland, SC

Type: Part-time (retail sales)

Salary: Not listed

Same core duties as the full-time role—helping customers, stocking, and light installs—but with part-time hours. Good fit if you want retail experience and like the idea of learning basic car care without being a mechanic.

Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated

Location: Ridgeland / Hampton / Yemassee, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $181.44 per day

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6am until completion

Stock and rotate Coca-Cola products in coolers and shelves at local stores, keep back rooms organized, and build relationships with store staff. This is a physical, fast-paced job with weekday hours and growth paths inside a major beverage company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles nearby or chances to move up once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.