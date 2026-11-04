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🛒 Ridgeland, SC Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Ridgeland’s service and retail scene is busy right now, with banks, big brands, and local stores all hiring. If you like working with people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.
Store Manager Candidate – Store #9450
- Employer: Dollar General
- Location: Ridgeland, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Step into a leadership track role where you help run the store day to day—staffing, inventory, merchandising, and customer service—and operate the store when the manager is out. Good fit if you have a couple of years of retail leadership, like a fast pace, and want a clear path to Store Manager.
Part-Time Teller
- Employer: Bank of the Lowcountry
- Location: Ridgeland, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Frontline banking role handling daily transactions like deposits, withdrawals, and loan payments while helping customers with questions and basic needs. Great for someone with cash-handling and customer service experience who wants steady hours without a full-time schedule.
Full-Time Merchandiser Stocker
- Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated
- Location: Routes in Beaufort, Ridgeland & Walterboro, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $47,000 – $50,000 (day rate)
- Schedule: 6 AM until completion, weekends required
Active, on-your-feet job stocking and merchandising Coca-Cola products in multiple retail stores, keeping shelves full, organized, and eye-catching. Ideal if you like physical work, driving between locations, and building relationships with store staff.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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