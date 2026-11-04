🛒 Ridgeland, SC Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Ridgeland’s service and retail scene is busy right now, with banks, big brands, and local stores all hiring. If you like working with people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar General

Dollar General Location: Ridgeland, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a leadership track role where you help run the store day to day—staffing, inventory, merchandising, and customer service—and operate the store when the manager is out. Good fit if you have a couple of years of retail leadership, like a fast pace, and want a clear path to Store Manager.

Employer: Bank of the Lowcountry

Location: Ridgeland, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline banking role handling daily transactions like deposits, withdrawals, and loan payments while helping customers with questions and basic needs. Great for someone with cash-handling and customer service experience who wants steady hours without a full-time schedule.

Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated

Location: Routes in Beaufort, Ridgeland & Walterboro, SC

Routes in Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $47,000 – $50,000 (day rate)

Schedule: 6 AM until completion, weekends required

Active, on-your-feet job stocking and merchandising Coca-Cola products in multiple retail stores, keeping shelves full, organized, and eye-catching. Ideal if you like physical work, driving between locations, and building relationships with store staff.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.