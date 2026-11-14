Ridgeland’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like helping shoppers, leading a team, or working in a warehouse club setting.

Here are several customer service & retail jobs in Ridgeland, MS worth a look:

Employer: Tower Loan

Tower Loan Location: Ridgeland, MS (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay with performance-based incentives (no exact range listed)

Help customers with personal loans and payments while building long-term relationships. This role comes with benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, bonuses, and clear paths to leadership, plus a steady Mon–Fri schedule (8:30–5:30, some extended hours/Saturdays).

Employer: LOFT

Location: Store 1660 – Renaissance at Colony Park, Ridgeland, MS 39157

Type: Part-time, Regular

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love fashion and styling. You’ll help women find outfits that fit their style, keep the store looking great, and work with a friendly team. Perks include 401(k), merchandise discounts (plus sister brands), and growth opportunities across the company.

Employer: Costco Wholesale

Location: Ridgeland, MS

Type: Full-time (various warehouse roles)

Salary: Pay range info linked in posting (no exact numbers in this ad)

This posting covers typical Costco warehouse jobs like greeting members, helping at checkout, stocking, and keeping the front end clean. Costco highlights a strong benefits package with health coverage, paid time off, 401(k), and stock purchase plan, plus they may move you between departments as needed.

Note: The listing says these are examples of roles Costco may hire for and doesn’t guarantee current openings, so click through to see what’s active now.

Employer: The Fresh Market

Location: Ridgeland, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like food, people, and leading a small team. You’ll support the Bakery Department Manager, help with scheduling, inventory, merchandising, and step in as acting manager when needed. Benefits include up to 40% team member discount, early wage access, 401(k) with match, PTO, and full health coverage options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.