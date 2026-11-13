Ridgeland’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, especially around insurance and grant oversight. If you’re a lawyer or compliance pro, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Lewis Brisbois

Lewis Brisbois Location: Ridgeland, MS (Jackson office)

(Jackson office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation + benefits)

Join an AmLaw 100 firm’s Insurance Coverage Practice, working on first-party property and general liability coverage opinions and litigation. Ideal for attorneys with 2–7 years of experience, strong research/writing skills, and Mississippi Bar admission, plus interest in complex coverage work for major insurers.

Employer: Respected law firm (name not listed)

(name not listed) Location: Ridgeland, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $180,000 base (depending on experience and other factors)

Handle a diverse civil litigation caseload from start to finish, defending insurance carriers, businesses, and insured clients. Good fit if you have insurance defense or general litigation experience, can manage your own files, and want meaningful courtroom work plus a competitive compensation and benefits package.

Employer: BDO

Location: Ridgeland, MS (US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support BDO’s Compliance & Monitoring team by reviewing federally and state-funded grant documentation to keep programs audit-ready. Great for someone with 2+ years in finance, accounting, audit, or compliance and a related bachelor’s degree, who enjoys data analysis, regulations, and working with teams across programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—Ridgeland’s legal and compliance market is moving, and timing matters.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.