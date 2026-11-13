Ridgeland’s hospitality scene is steady, with hotels and restaurants looking for people who like to stay busy and help guests feel welcome.

Below are a few solid options if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Oyo hotel Brookhaven, ms

Oyo hotel Brookhaven, ms Location: Ridgeland, MS (in person)

(in person) Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: $13.50 – $15.00 per hour

Clean guest rooms and public areas, restock supplies, and help keep the hotel spotless and safe. Good fit if you have cleaning experience, like staying active on your feet, and want steady, hands-on work.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Ridgeland, MS

Type: Full-time (standard 50-hour workweek , evenings/weekends)

(standard , evenings/weekends) Pay: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus and benefits)

Lead shifts, coach the crew, and help run the restaurant’s day-to-day operations while you train toward a General Manager role. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, tuition assistance, paid time off, and holiday closures.

Employer: McKibbon Hospitality

Location: Ridgeland, MS

Type: Full-time (evening/overnight shifts)

(evening/overnight shifts) Pay: Not listed (competitive compensation with incentives)

Support the housekeeping team at night by cleaning public areas, handling linens, trash, and guest requests. Offers a strong benefits package for full-time staff plus 401(k) with match, hotel discounts, and career-growth training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.